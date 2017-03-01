Southern California weather warms up ...

Southern California weather warms up with Santa Ana winds

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

Warm Santa Ana Winds will sweep the Southland today, spreading above-normal temperatures, which will top 80 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas, including downtown L.A., forecasters said. But temperatures will not reach record territory, although an expected high of 78 at LAX on Friday would match a record for a March 3, which was set in 1972, said National Weather Service meteorologist Curt Kaplan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 24 min Jacques Ottawa 238,086
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 55 min Gal Bore 63,441
News LA officials: Dona t drop benefits out of fear ... 19 hr Solarman 1
News California Legislative Update: 2017-18 Session ... 20 hr Solarman 1
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Feb 27 Say What 56
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Feb 26 Oklady 13
Election Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14) Feb 24 Well Well 15
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,024 • Total comments across all topics: 279,265,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC