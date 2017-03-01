Southern California weather warms up with Santa Ana winds
Warm Santa Ana Winds will sweep the Southland today, spreading above-normal temperatures, which will top 80 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas, including downtown L.A., forecasters said. But temperatures will not reach record territory, although an expected high of 78 at LAX on Friday would match a record for a March 3, which was set in 1972, said National Weather Service meteorologist Curt Kaplan.
