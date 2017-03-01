Sierra Snowpack Smacks California's Drought
Frank Gehrke , California's chief snow surveyor checks the weight of the snowpack on a scale. Scientists say the snowpack is 185 percent of average, which is welcome news after the state's long drought.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|Jacques in Ottawa
|238,055
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|48 min
|Rshermr
|63,430
|LA officials: Dona t drop benefits out of fear ...
|10 hr
|Solarman
|1
|California Legislative Update: 2017-18 Session ...
|11 hr
|Solarman
|1
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Feb 27
|Say What
|56
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Feb 26
|Oklady
|13
|Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14)
|Feb 24
|Well Well
|15
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC