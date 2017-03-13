Sheriff: Deputy shooting suspect linked to murder, shootings
This Oct. 21, 2011, photo provided by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Centennial, Colo., shows Kenneth Welch. Welch, 37, of Redlands, Calif., arrested Thursday, March 16, 2017, is suspected of shooting a sheriff's deputy after beating and robbing a gas station clerk and is also believed to have killed a man he followed off a Southern California freeway and shot two other motorists he randomly targeted, authorities said Friday.
