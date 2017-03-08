Senator Schwarzenegger?

ARNOLD: THE "Terminator" star has largely stayed out of politics since 2011, but recent high profile spats with America's new president Donald Trump sparked rumors he would like to return to the political frontline. The Austrian born "Terminator" star, 69, scaled back his acting career when he successfully ran to become California's governor in 2003, serving in the post until 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.