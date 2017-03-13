Sea lion stuck in California farmland...

Sea lion stuck in California farmland canal evades rescue

16 hrs ago

Officials have tried to rescue a young sea lion stuck in a canal that cuts through farmland and an inland California neighborhood. Marine Mammal Center spokesman Giancarlo Rulli says an animal services official spotted the sea lion on Tuesday in the city of Vacaville, between San Francisco and Sacramento.

