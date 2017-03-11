Scientists warn a massive earthquake ...

Scientists warn a massive earthquake is on the horizon for California

14 hrs ago

Should Californians start preparing for a potentially massive earthquake that's looming on the horizon? Going by data presented in a recent study, it may be a good idea, if not now then at least some time in the not so distant future. The study shows how a 7.4 tremblor could potentially rupture underneath Los Angeles , Orange and San Diego Counties, producing an earthquake that would be 30 times more powerful than the 6.4 magnitude quake of 1933 in Long Beach, which claimed the lives of 120 people.

