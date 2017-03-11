Scientists warn a massive earthquake is on the horizon for California
Should Californians start preparing for a potentially massive earthquake that's looming on the horizon? Going by data presented in a recent study, it may be a good idea, if not now then at least some time in the not so distant future. The study shows how a 7.4 tremblor could potentially rupture underneath Los Angeles , Orange and San Diego Counties, producing an earthquake that would be 30 times more powerful than the 6.4 magnitude quake of 1933 in Long Beach, which claimed the lives of 120 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|DR X
|238,637
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|4 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,490
|Tesla to fix South Australia's blackouts in 100...
|9 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Tommy Chong selling weed on the entrenet
|Fri
|Ralph p
|1
|Congress debates: Should tax dollars be used to...
|Fri
|ThomasA
|2
|Clare rios
|Thu
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC