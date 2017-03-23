Schiff: New evidence shows possible Trump-Russia collusion
The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is claiming that he has been presented with new information on collusion between associates of President Donald Trump and Russia that would merit a grand jury investigation. "We continue to get new information that, I think, paints a more complete picture of at least what we know at the outset of our investigation," Schiff said.
