Russia fight threatens intel panel's work
The latest round of political finger-pointing over the House Intelligence Committee's investigation into Russia's meddling in the US elections is threatening to undermine the bipartisan committee's work. Chairman Devin Nunes of California and ranking Democrat Adam Schiff, also of California, on Friday held dueling news conferences for the second time this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|59 min
|Ent
|239,403
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|mdbuilder
|63,549
|Pyramid Schemes Exposed.
|Fri
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Cal-exit? Meet the movement for Californian sec...
|Wed
|guest
|7
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Logic 101
|26
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|16,064
|Essential Politics: The Supreme Court fight is on
|Mar 21
|07 Mustang
|12
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC