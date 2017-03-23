Russia fight threatens intel panel's ...

Russia fight threatens intel panel's work

The latest round of political finger-pointing over the House Intelligence Committee's investigation into Russia's meddling in the US elections is threatening to undermine the bipartisan committee's work. Chairman Devin Nunes of California and ranking Democrat Adam Schiff, also of California, on Friday held dueling news conferences for the second time this week.

