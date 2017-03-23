Road Trip: Gold Beach Oregon to Mendocino, California
Part three of our Seattle to San Diego journey traces U.S. 101 from the broad beaches of southern Oregon into California's remote Humboldt County en route to the windswept headlands of Mendocino. We finally pick up California Highway 1, that iconic coastal road, for winding narrowly among redwoods, curving past small villages, and skirting panoramic Pacific Ocean vistas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|23 min
|tuffy
|239,427
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|63,550
|Pyramid Schemes Exposed.
|Fri
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Cal-exit? Meet the movement for Californian sec...
|Mar 22
|guest
|7
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Logic 101
|26
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|16,064
|Essential Politics: The Supreme Court fight is on
|Mar 21
|07 Mustang
|12
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC