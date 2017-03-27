Report advocates infill development to boost Californiaa s housing supply

The report's “target” scenario of infill housing development says that would boost the California's annual economic growth by more than $800 million over the “business-as-usual” approach the state has been taking. Encouraging new housing development of vacant or under-used properties would spur economic growth, reduce monthly household costs, cut greenhouse gas emissions and help California meets its climate goals, according to a report released today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.