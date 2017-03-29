Rep. Maxine Watersa no-holds-barred remarks find fans
In fact, the California congresswoman plans to boycott any meeting, event, ceremony or public event with the president, at the White House or even in her home district of Los Angeles. "I don't see myself meeting with him, sitting down with him, believing anything he would say or even respecting anything he would say," Waters said sternly to The Associated Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi...
|6 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|13
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|2 hr
|Frog emoji Drumpf
|192
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Dr Guru
|239,658
|Felony charges for two Californians who secretl...
|11 hr
|ffj
|10
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|63,591
|California and New York vow to press on after D...
|13 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|3
|Lottery
|Tue
|Iphonemodest552
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC