Expert: You Don't Have to Be a State Resident to Get Medical Marijuana In California Right Now

Potentially tens of thousands of visitors to California come here for medical reasons, but are being denied medical cannabis because of a widespread misinterpretation of state law, said San Francisco lawyer Lauren Vazquez . Almost every physician's clinic as well as collective or dispensary mandates that customers be California residents, but they are throwing away business, she said.

