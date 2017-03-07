Rain-Weary Californians Using Less Water
The Hollywood sign is seen during a rain storm in Hollywood, California on January 12, 2017. A series of storms that have rolled across California in the past week dumping heavy rain and snow could herald the end of a punishing historic drought, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|Coffee Party
|238,427
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|18 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,478
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|Just Think
|61,387
|Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif...
|2 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|4 hr
|Pro Trump
|3
|funeral
|Mon
|3somerdating
|2
|Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Rodney King
|17
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC