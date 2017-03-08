Probe: California plane in crash had engine starting trouble
The pilot of a small airplane had difficulty starting one of its two engines before the plane crashed in a Southern California neighborhood last month shortly after taking off, according to a preliminary report by National Transportation Safety Board investigators. The observation was among accident facts summarized in the report, which makes no conclusions about what caused the fiery Feb. 27 crash in a neighborhood about a mile from the airport where the plane took off in Riverside.
