Probe: California plane in crash had ...

Probe: California plane in crash had engine starting trouble

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The pilot of a small airplane had difficulty starting one of its two engines before the plane crashed in a Southern California neighborhood last month shortly after taking off, according to a preliminary report by National Transportation Safety Board investigators. The observation was among accident facts summarized in the report, which makes no conclusions about what caused the fiery Feb. 27 crash in a neighborhood about a mile from the airport where the plane took off in Riverside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min Jacques in Ottawa 238,556
News Congress debates: Should tax dollars be used to... 37 min ThomasA 2
Clare rios 12 hr Bdjdbjs 1
News What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents? 20 hr LAVON AFFAIR 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 hr Black mom 63,481
Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13) Thu WORLD LOAN BAY CO... 29
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) Wed Just Think 61,385
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,241 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC