Priscilla Presley has been caring for Lisa Marie's children for 'over nine months'
The 71-year-old actress confirmed last month that she was looking after her daughter Lisa Marie Presley's eight-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper whilst Lisa and her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood, were locked in an ongoing court battle. Now, the 'Dallas' actress - who was a former partner of the late music legend Elvis Presley - has said the two children are "doing wonderful", and continue to spend time with both their mother and father.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|44 min
|Kentucky Long Rif...
|63,445
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|45 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|238,106
|LA officials: Dona t drop benefits out of fear ...
|Wed
|Solarman
|1
|California Legislative Update: 2017-18 Session ...
|Wed
|Solarman
|1
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Feb 27
|Say What
|56
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Feb 26
|Oklady
|13
|Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14)
|Feb 24
|Well Well
|15
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC