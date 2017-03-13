President approves California storms ...

President approves California storms disaster declaration

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for California to address damage from January storms that were part of the state's extremely wet winter. The action Thursday makes federal funding available to state, local and tribal governments as well as nonprofit groups.

