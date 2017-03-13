President approves California storms disaster declaration
President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for California to address damage from January storms that were part of the state's extremely wet winter. The action Thursday makes federal funding available to state, local and tribal governments as well as nonprofit groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 min
|Moisty Dayenne
|63,517
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|13 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|238,997
|Vanzant, DuVernay, Sharpton among fest's daytim...
|33 min
|anonymous
|2
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Congressman Norcross steers millions to his bro...
|4 hr
|Corrupt
|1
|California justice doesn't want immigration arr...
|5 hr
|Righty01
|7
|California's new education ratings tool turns s...
|23 hr
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC