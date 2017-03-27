Poll: Californians dislike President Trump, but dona t want to pick a fight with the feds
Californians may decisively disapprove of President Donald Trump's performance so far, but a new online poll suggests voters here aren't so comfortable with the Golden State carrying the mantle of the "Resistance" - let alone splitting from the rest of the country. A majority of the state's voters - including nearly one in three Democrats - would prefer cooperation over a prolonged fight with Washington that could possibly result in funding cuts or other "negative consequences," according to a new poll released Tuesday by UC Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies.
