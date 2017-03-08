Police urge 106 charged in clash at w...

Police urge 106 charged in clash at white nationalist rally

Police in California are seeking charges against more than 100 people from violence that erupted during a rally by self-described white nationalists outside the state Capitol last year. The California Highway Patrol said Wednesday that it's turned its eight-month investigation over to the Sacramento County district attorney's office.

