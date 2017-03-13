Panel gives small victory to utilitie...

Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke plant lawsuit

An arbitration panel on Monday awarded California utilities $125 million in a lawsuit claiming that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries supplied faulty steam generators that helped lead to the closure of the San Onofre nuclear plant - a hollow victory that was a tiny fraction of the $7.6 billion sought by Southern California Edison and its partners. The contract had capped the Mitsubishi's liability at $137 million, but Edison had sought more, saying that fraud and gross negligence on the part of the Tokyo-based contractor led to devastating effects on the plant.

