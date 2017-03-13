Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke plant lawsuit
An arbitration panel on Monday awarded California utilities $125 million in a lawsuit claiming that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries supplied faulty steam generators that helped lead to the closure of the San Onofre nuclear plant - a hollow victory that was a tiny fraction of the $7.6 billion sought by Southern California Edison and its partners. The contract had capped the Mitsubishi's liability at $137 million, but Edison had sought more, saying that fraud and gross negligence on the part of the Tokyo-based contractor led to devastating effects on the plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|Dr Phil
|238,834
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Phony data
|63,497
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Mon
|ThomasA
|2
|Arnold Schwarzenegger says he won't run for Senate
|Sun
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|1
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Tesla to fix South Australia's blackouts in 100...
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|Tommy Chong selling weed on the entrenet
|Mar 10
|Ralph p
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC