Opinion: California clean car rules have cleaned the air, saved consumers money
When California air quality regulators meet on Friday to review the state's Advanced Clean Cars program, automakers will likely argue that continuing to produce low-emission vehicles over the next eight years would be too burdensome. However, automakers are meeting existing clean-car standards today and have the technology to go much farther.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Hand-Out Farmers
|63,542
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|5 hr
|Gohome
|25
|Cal-exit? Meet the movement for Californian sec...
|8 hr
|USA lady
|2
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|239,194
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Liberals are dumb
|16,064
|Essential Politics: The Supreme Court fight is on
|14 hr
|07 Mustang
|12
|Lindsay Lohan is 'scared' to go back to Los Ang...
|23 hr
|Manasah
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC