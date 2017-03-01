Officials: California faces $50B pric...

Officials: California faces $50B price tag for flood control

Read more: The Columbian

California faces an estimated $50 billion price tag for roads, dams and other infrastructure threatened by floods such as the one that severely damaged Oroville Dam. That's according to California Natural Resources Secretary John Laird, who says proposals by Gov. Jerry Brown for $387 million for flood control and emergency response were "an important start" but fall far short of the amount needed to address flood projects statewide.

