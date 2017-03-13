Obamacare on the ropes, progressives ...

Obamacare on the ropes, progressives push single payer in California

Read more: WICU12 Erie

With the future of Obamacare in doubt, leading progressive grassroots groups are turning their eyes west, where California Democrats are pushing a new bill that would create a statewide single-payer health care system. The shifting focus is at once a concession to Republican dominance on Capitol Hill and a mark of frustration, as activists continue to clash with establishment Democrats they view as unwilling or unable to craft a compelling alternative to President Donald Trump's agenda.

