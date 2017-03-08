New California task force looks for l...

New California task force looks for long-range plan to meet child care needs

Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Opening the first meeting of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Early Childhood Education, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount, said that the primary reason he ran for office was to be able to address child care needs. Rendon, who convened the commission, worked in early education for years before coming to Sacramento.

