Netflix's 'Death Note' accused of 'whitewashing'
There are 2 comments on the KION 46 story from 11 hrs ago, titled Netflix's 'Death Note' accused of 'whitewashing'. In it, KION 46 reports that:
On the heels of the streaming giant facing charges of "whitewashing" by casting a white actor to play a martial arts expert in "Iron Fist," a new controversy has emerged. "Death Note," a Netflix film based on a Japanese manga series, quickly drew social media backlash when its trailer debuted Wednesday.
#1 7 hrs ago
Meh. Whatever.
#2 5 hrs ago
I liked the anime. Thought it was quite well thought out.
If the Japanese don't want white people butchering their creations, then stop licensing it to American studios. I believe "Iron Fist" and that monk from the "Doctor Strange" movie, who in the comic is Asian, but in the movie was a white woman, are Marvel creations so whites can do what they want with that stuff. But, "whitewashing" Ghost in the Shell, and now "Death Note" are simply the fault of money hungry Japanese companies. Nothing more.
