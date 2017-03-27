Muslim immigrant to join California lieutenant governor race
A physician who came to the U.S. from Pakistan will join the 2018 race for California lieutenant governor Wednesday, promising to run on his Muslim faith, immigrant past and career in medicine. Dr. Asif Mahmood plans to kick off his candidacy outside the headquarters of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in downtown Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|spunky
|239,673
|California and New York vow to press on after D...
|13 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|16
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|1 hr
|swampmudd
|193
|David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi...
|6 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|13
|Felony charges for two Californians who secretl...
|17 hr
|ffj
|10
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|63,591
|Lottery
|Tue
|Iphonemodest552
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC