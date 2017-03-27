Muslim immigrant to join California l...

Muslim immigrant to join California lieutenant governor race

A physician who came to the U.S. from Pakistan will join the 2018 race for California lieutenant governor Wednesday, promising to run on his Muslim faith, immigrant past and career in medicine. Dr. Asif Mahmood plans to kick off his candidacy outside the headquarters of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in downtown Los Angeles.

