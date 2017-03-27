Mexican state prosecutor charged with...

Mexican state prosecutor charged with drug smuggling in US

" The attorney general for the western Mexican state of Nayarit has been arrested in Southern California on charges of drug smuggling. An indictment unsealed in New York on Tuesday charges Edgar Veytia with conspiracy to smuggle cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine to the United States from January 2013 to last month.

