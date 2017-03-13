Marin youth educator arrested in chil...

Marin youth educator arrested in child porn case; worked at California Film Institute

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

John Morrison, who taught at the San Rafael-based California Film Institute, was arrested in San Francisco on child porn allegations. A youth educator at the California Film Institute in San Rafael was arrested in a child pornography investigation in San Francisco, police said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min District 1 239,038
News California's new education ratings tool turns s... 3 hr ThomasA 2
Buy Fildena 100 mg 4 hr Denytrick 1
Buy Vidalista 5 mg 6 hr chinhaerry 1
News Vanzant, DuVernay, Sharpton among fest's daytim... 14 hr copout 4
News California justice doesn't want immigration arr... 18 hr tomin cali 8
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 20 hr Moisty Dayenne 63,517
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,639,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC