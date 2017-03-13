Marin youth educator arrested in child porn case; worked at California Film Institute
John Morrison, who taught at the San Rafael-based California Film Institute, was arrested in San Francisco on child porn allegations. A youth educator at the California Film Institute in San Rafael was arrested in a child pornography investigation in San Francisco, police said Thursday.
