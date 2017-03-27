Man exonerated for attempted murder f...

Man exonerated for attempted murder free after 20 years

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Marco Contreras, 41, right, asks Los Angeles Superior Court Judge William Ryan if he can address the court Tuesday, March 28, 2017, after he was declared factually innocent. Contreras, whose attempted-murder conviction was tossed by the judge, walked free Tuesday after 20 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 15 min tuffet 239,582
News Felony charges for two Californians who secretl... 16 min Cordwainer Trout 1
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... 3 hr Ronald 163
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Mothra 63,581
Lottery 4 hr Iphonemodest552 1
california has got to be the stupidest state in... 4 hr A mystery to me 2
Election California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10) 17 hr Buster 16,065
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,468 • Total comments across all topics: 279,891,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC