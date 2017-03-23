Man arrested in shooting death of Sou...

Man arrested in shooting death of Southern California boy

Police in Southern California say they have arrested a suspect in the slaying of an 8-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting as he was about to have dinner inside a home. The Pomona Police Department said Sunday it has arrested 35-year-old Sengchan Houl in the killing of Jonah Hwang.

