Man arrested after scaling fence in f...

Man arrested after scaling fence in first reported breach of Trump White House

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Toronto Star

The suspect made it near to the exterior of the White House, walked alongside the building and then hid behind a pillar before he was spotted and apprehended. The U.S. Secret Service apprehended and arrested a man carrying two cans of Mace and a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump after he scaled a White House fence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min Rogue Scholar 05 238,704
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... 17 hr USA Today 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 21 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,490
News Tesla to fix South Australia's blackouts in 100... 22 hr Solarman 1
Tommy Chong selling weed on the entrenet Fri Ralph p 1
News Congress debates: Should tax dollars be used to... Fri ThomasA 2
Clare rios Thu Anonymous 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,784 • Total comments across all topics: 279,500,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC