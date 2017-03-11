Man arrested after scaling fence in first reported breach of Trump White House
The suspect made it near to the exterior of the White House, walked alongside the building and then hid behind a pillar before he was spotted and apprehended. The U.S. Secret Service apprehended and arrested a man carrying two cans of Mace and a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump after he scaled a White House fence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|238,704
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|17 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,490
|Tesla to fix South Australia's blackouts in 100...
|22 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Tommy Chong selling weed on the entrenet
|Fri
|Ralph p
|1
|Congress debates: Should tax dollars be used to...
|Fri
|ThomasA
|2
|Clare rios
|Thu
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC