Lindsay Lohan is 'scared' to go back ...

Lindsay Lohan is 'scared' to go back to Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Watauga Democrat

The 30-year-old actress moved to London from sunny California in 2012 to escape the spotlight and has opened up about the panic attacks and anxiety she suffered every time paparazzi set off their camera flashes and how much "safer" she feels residing in the British capital where the laws on snappers are more relaxed. She said: "Meetings and seeing friends and family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 hr Dr Guru 239,015
News Vanzant, DuVernay, Sharpton among fest's daytim... 7 hr copout 4
News California justice doesn't want immigration arr... 11 hr tomin cali 8
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 13 hr Moisty Dayenne 63,517
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... 16 hr ThomasA 2
Congressman Norcross steers millions to his bro... 18 hr Corrupt 1
News California's new education ratings tool turns s... Thu Solarman 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,363 • Total comments across all topics: 279,632,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC