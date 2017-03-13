Katherine Balch named first woman res...

Katherine Balch named first woman resident composer at California Symphony

It's not just its official mission "to become a 21st-century orchestra, making classical music relevant to those we serve, bringing in new audiences along the way" or its newest program, "Orchestra X," which aims to lure millennials to orchestral concerts. Now the Walnut Creek-based Symphony has done something truly radical: It has named a woman to be its new resident composer.

