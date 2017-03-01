Just 9 percent of California still in drought
WASHINGTON, DC >> One year ago, just 5 percent of California was classified as free from drought. That number has been turned nearly upside down, and as of Thursday, 91 percent of the state is no longer in drought condition, according to federal scientists.
