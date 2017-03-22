Judge allows California high-speed rail funding to continue
A judge rejected opponents' latest attempt to stall California's $64 billion high-speed rail project Wednesday, but will consider their arguments before the state issues voter-approved bonds next month. Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Raymond Cadei ruled against a temporary restraining order sought by Kings County and other opponents.
