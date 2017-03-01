Invasive mussel detected in water pipeline connecting Silverwood, Perris lakes
Water distribution agencies from across Southern California reacted with alarm after state officials announced recently that free-floating microscopic larvae of an invasive mussel had been found in water samples collected from a State Water Project pipeline that connects Silverwood Lake and Lake Perris. State Project water from Silverwood Lake supplies numerous water agencies in the region from five pipelines, one of them is the Santa Ana pipeline - where the larvae were found - which travels 28 miles to connect the reservoirs of Silverwood Lake and Lake Perris.
