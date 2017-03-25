How Dax Sheparda s a CHIPSa gives L.A...

How Dax Sheparda s a CHIPSa gives L.A. landmarks a starring role

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Remember “CHiPs”? The slightly self-joshing TV drama about two California Highway Patrol motorcycle officers was a solid hit from 1977 to 1983. Now Jon Baker and Frank “Ponch” Poncherello are back in a big-screen version - this time using all-caps “CHIPS” - that bears little resemblance to the series in numerous other ways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 22 min Coffee Party 239,198
News Cal-exit? Meet the movement for Californian sec... 56 min USA lady 4
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Hand-Out Farmers 63,542
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 8 hr Gohome 25
Election California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10) 11 hr Liberals are dumb 16,064
News Essential Politics: The Supreme Court fight is on 17 hr 07 Mustang 12
News Lindsay Lohan is 'scared' to go back to Los Ang... Tue Manasah 2
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Syria
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,118 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC