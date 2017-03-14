How California can fight the Trump administration's efforts to weaken environmental protections
It's the only way to preserve the environmental protections Californians value as President Donald Trump sets about dismantling the Environmental Protection Agency. A package of bills introduced by California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Len and three Southern California lawmakers would make the existing federal clean water, clean air and endangered species protections state law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Dr Guru
|238,947
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Phony data
|63,497
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|2
|Arnold Schwarzenegger says he won't run for Senate
|Mar 12
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|1
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar 11
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC