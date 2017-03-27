High winds to hit hard in many Southern California communities
Strong and potentially damaging winds will lash away at mountain, valley, coastal and urban areas of Los Angeles County today and Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Following a dry cold front, the winds will pick up this afternoon and blow in a west-to-northwest direction, then strengthen as they turn northerly tonight and Tuesday morning, said an NWS statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|26 min
|Chris Rather
|129
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|JRB
|239,518
|Keddie Murders (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|pk123Oh
|19
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Mothra
|63,572
|Info on California based company
|4 hr
|SkepticalMe
|1
|Brown Swipes Trump for Border Wall, Says Califo...
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|Need your laughter
|Sun
|Golden child
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC