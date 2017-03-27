High lead poisoning rates found in Ca...

High lead poisoning rates found in California communities

13 hrs ago Read more: Cal Coast News

Though not typically associated with California communities, childhood lead poisoning is prevalent in several areas of the state, particularly Fresno County. At least 29 California communities have childhood lead poisoning rate that are at least as high as in Flint, Michigan, which recently came under the national spotlight because of its water crisis.

