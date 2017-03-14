Goodyear's last blimp is deflated for...

Goodyear's last blimp is deflated forever at California field

Goodyear has let the helium out of the last of its fabled fleet of blimps, but the company's flight program will continue. But shed no tears, blimp fans, you'll still see a familiar blue-and-gold form floating over your favorite sports event or awards show.

