Global warming is slamming California. Will Trump take notice?
The drought has been declared over in most of California, with heavy winter rains sending water over the Oroville dam and forcing the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people. But climate change is still in the air, and the recent weather pattern is a harbinger of what's to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|19 min
|Chuck
|238,370
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Into The Night
|63,473
|funeral
|20 hr
|3somerdating
|2
|Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Rodney King
|17
|Cal-exit? Meet the movement for Californian sec...
|Mar 5
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Obama has fingers in the WIRETAPPING OF trump t...
|Mar 5
|24andthereissomuc...
|2
|Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13)
|Mar 4
|Swimmer101
|28
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC