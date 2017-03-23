Girl, 12, wounded after New Zealand police set dog on her

Violent clashes break out between Trump supporters and protesters during MAGA march in California as the president thanks the thousands who turned out for rallies nationwide Ambulance transports casket of hero EMT to her funeral as thousands of colleagues and her five grieving sons line the streets 10 days after she was mowed down by her own hijacked vehicle Driver is dragged from his car, shot and KILLED by three men in Cincinnati after he hit a four-year-old boy with his vehicle when he left work 'Talk to your closest black friend': SNL's Michael Che calls Boston the 'most racist city' he has ever visited Vegas gunman surrenders after four hour SWAT standoff: One killed and one injured on the Strip outside the Cosmopolitan hotel, hours after the Bellagio was raided by armed robber in a pig mask Smirking 'father' is arrested for 'stabbing to death four-day-old baby and sister, two, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.