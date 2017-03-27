Gas taxes would go up 12 cents per ga...

Gas taxes would go up 12 cents per gallon a " a 43 percent hike a " to fix Californiaa s roads

California's governor and legislative leaders on Wednesday proposed raising $52 billion to fix the state's roads through a big gasoline tax increase, higher car registration fees and a charge on emission-free vehicles. The 10-year plan would boost gasoline excise taxes for the first time in more than two decades, raising them 12 cents per gallon - a 43 percent increase.

