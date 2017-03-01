'Gary from Chicago': A tale of redemption at Oscars
On Valentine's Day, Gary Alan Coe was resentenced after being locked up for 20 years under California's three-strikes law, which carried a mandatory life term following a third conviction. The 58-year-old then was released from prison last week after serving more than a third of his life behind bars for stealing perfume in 1997.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Rogue Scholar 05
|238,143
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,446
|LA officials: Dona t drop benefits out of fear ...
|Wed
|Solarman
|1
|California Legislative Update: 2017-18 Session ...
|Wed
|Solarman
|1
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Feb 27
|Say What
|56
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Feb 26
|Oklady
|13
|Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14)
|Feb 24
|Well Well
|15
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC