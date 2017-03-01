'Gary from Chicago': A tale of redemp...

'Gary from Chicago': A tale of redemption at Oscars

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: YourErie

On Valentine's Day, Gary Alan Coe was resentenced after being locked up for 20 years under California's three-strikes law, which carried a mandatory life term following a third conviction. The 58-year-old then was released from prison last week after serving more than a third of his life behind bars for stealing perfume in 1997.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Rogue Scholar 05 238,143
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,446
News LA officials: Dona t drop benefits out of fear ... Wed Solarman 1
News California Legislative Update: 2017-18 Session ... Wed Solarman 1
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Feb 27 Say What 56
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Feb 26 Oklady 13
Election Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14) Feb 24 Well Well 15
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,381 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC