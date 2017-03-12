Former dairy farmer leads Trump-Russi...

Former dairy farmer leads Trump-Russia investigation

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

In this March 15, 2017 file photo, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Re.Devin Nunes, R-Calif., right, accompanied by the committee's ranking member, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Nunes once said all he ever wanted to be was a dairy farmer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 19 min NotSoDivineMsM 239,158
Why do black people hate cats? (Mar '09) 1 hr Frank Rizzo 58
News California's new education ratings tool turns s... 12 hr Solarman 5
News Lindsay Lohan is 'scared' to go back to Los Ang... 19 hr margiebun 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 hr Think For Yourself 63,528
News Toxic Dust from a Dying California Lake (May '16) Sun oc native 2
News Trump Tremors Will Cause Cracks in California's... Sat Solarman 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,429 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC