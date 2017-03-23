Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California beach
There are 46 comments on the Reuters story from 12 hrs ago, titled Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California beach. In it, Reuters reports that:
A pro-Trump rally participant is punched in the face by an anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash at a Pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach, California, U.S., March 25, 2017. Pro-Trump rally participants mix with Anti-Trump protesters as the two sides clash during a Pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach, California, U.S., March 25, 2017.
United States
#1 9 hrs ago
Dimwitcrat losers at it again. Grow up little toddlers.
#2 9 hrs ago
The anti-Trump p**sies pepper sprayed an old women and knocked down an old man before getting their phaygitAssesKicked.
#3 7 hrs ago
Next time the anti rumpsters should bring firearms!
“Make America Great Again”
Since: Jun 07
11,740
Bring Obama Back!
#4 7 hrs ago
Funny how the right-wing cowards would attack and jump protesters and Putin puppets rallies when they had the protester outnumbered but when they are outside of the small venues and had equal numbers against them then they cry foul. I am so happy to see patriotic Americans kick the teeth in of the unpatriotic right. We will not sit back and allow the right to think that they will not be dealt with… RESIST!
#5 7 hrs ago
What a jerk off!
Since: Aug 11
12,175
Location hidden
#6 7 hrs ago
these lefties are begging for it,it is going to be funny when they finally get what they have wanted,hopefully when they do the cops look the other way, after all they asked for it whatever happens should legally be justified and they should not cry after it does.
#7 7 hrs ago
The National Guard should Kent-State these liberal queers.
“Make America Great Again”
Since: Jun 07
11,740
Bring Obama Back!
#8 6 hrs ago
These pathetic unpatriotic Putin-puppet-supporting right-wingers are nothing but treasonous cowards… I love the fact that real patriots are crashing those small pro-Trump gatherings to send them a message physically that we will resist and push back against their hate and ignorance.
#9 6 hrs ago
Wimp
“We are Anonymous and”
Since: Mar 17
106
we are everywhere
#10 6 hrs ago
LEAVE FOOL.
Punching an old lady is about your speed, lil boy. You Mexican puppet clowns ARE BEING DEALT WITH. How do you liberal no-gun fools deal with us right to bear and shoot arms folks? Hypocrisy?
Put a gun in the mouth of a liberal and the next time you see him he is a conservative Republican and bearing arms.
Since: May 08
25,919
Deltona Fla
#11 6 hrs ago
What it means is today the TeaRUMPETTS will be calling Liberals bullies instead of sissy's.
“We are Anonymous and”
Since: Mar 17
106
we are everywhere
#12 6 hrs ago
The media and Obama types will scream that Trump incited the violence and cause these lefties to get their butts kicked. The problem is that they were left frustrated at their violent protests, because we ignored them. Why should we respond to weak babies whining in the street over something that is already in our pockets? So, they come to our rallies and spew their anger over the thought of them having to work for food.
“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”
Since: Dec 15
3,970
California
#13 6 hrs ago
"Huntington Beach?" That oil-fouled slime-pit?
Must have been Orange County GOP malcontents. The offspring of old Nixon and Reagan scum.
Usually, the Republicans in Northern CA are too far away from the ocean stuck out in the Central Valley tule fog or prepping up in the Gold Country to make the long trip to the water.
Thank God I spend my idle Pacific days along the pristine San Mateo coastline, out at the Farallonnes, or somewhere else 20 miles offshore....nowhere near L.A.
As far as the beach goes...the perch, striper, and leopard shark fishing off the sand is just getting good.
Since: Aug 11
12,175
Location hidden
#14 5 hrs ago
they dress like isis for a reason, they are terrorists and need to be dealt with as such.
#15 5 hrs ago
You spend your "idle Pacific days" giveing head in the men's room of the bus station, cream puff.
“We are Anonymous and”
Since: Mar 17
106
we are everywhere
#16 5 hrs ago
The most terrorist acts in the US in the last 20 years have been perpetrated by gays, so are you dealing with them or ignoring them like a political coward? You see, it is easy to point at the non-American ISIS and the terror they do over seas, but why would you ignore the primary US terrorists who are right here, and within the gay community.
How about the liberal terrorists who have been terrorizing trash cans and buildings with their hate attacks, graffiti and feces?
#17 5 hrs ago
I bet you're pretty good at basketball. You people seem to have a knack for basketball...and like carjacking.
#18 5 hrs ago
Anti Trump trouble makers showed up with banners having the communist hammer and sickle printed on their banner.
All of the cowardly Anti Trump protesters wear hoodies and bandana masks across their faces as usual which shows that they have criminal intent. The Trump supporters should yank the hoodies and bandanas off the Anti Trump criminals while getting them on video. The Anti Trump trouble makers are scared to show their faces on camera. Yank their masks and hoodies off! Get their faces on camera!
#19 5 hrs ago
Looks like the anti Trump trouble makers got into more trouble than they asked for at the Huntington Beach demonstration. They took a beating and had to retreat.
The Pro Trump supporters should have yanked the hoodies and bandana masks off of the Anti Trump trouble makers. The fact that they are hiding their faces reveals their criminal intent and fear of showing their faces on camera.
Yank their hoodies and masks off while getting them on camera!
#20 5 hrs ago
Who are the anti trump trouble makers?
Look at their banner. It has the communist hammer and sickle printed on it.
Other anti trump trouble makers were chanting, "Black lives matter"
