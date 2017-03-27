There are on the The Current story from 11 hrs ago, titled Felony charges for two Californians who secretly filmed Planned Parenthood. In it, The Current reports that:

LOS ANGELES California prosecutors on Tuesday charged two anti-abortion activists who made undercover videos of themselves trying to buy fetal tissue from Planned Parenthood with 15 felonies, saying they invaded the privacy of medical providers by filming without consent. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the charges against David Daleiden of Davis and Sandra Merritt of San Jose.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Current.