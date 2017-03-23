Farmhouse: Cultivate a home decor look that takes country chic to a new level

Vintage Addiction: Time-worn but oh-so trendy cabinets, doors, shelving and more in Ontario. 909-930-9994; www.vintage-addiction.com Farmhouse decor, wrapped up with a delightfully charming coziness, is catching on even in Southern California where, for the most part, the closest thing to country is a Ranch-style home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.