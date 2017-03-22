Exclusive: Lead poisoning afflicts neighborhoods across California
Dozens of California communities have experienced recent rates of childhood lead poisoning that surpass those of Flint, Michigan, with one Fresno locale showing rates nearly three times higher, blood testing data obtained by Reuters shows. The data shows how lead poisoning affects even a state known for its environmental advocacy, with high rates of childhood exposure found in a swath of the Bay Area and downtown Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Just Think
|239,217
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|18 min
|Logic 101
|26
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Bbzzoo
|63,543
|Cal-exit? Meet the movement for Californian sec...
|10 hr
|USA lady
|4
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|Liberals are dumb
|16,064
|Essential Politics: The Supreme Court fight is on
|Tue
|07 Mustang
|12
|Lindsay Lohan is 'scared' to go back to Los Ang...
|Tue
|Manasah
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC