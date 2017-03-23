Dona t fall for these scams this income tax season
As the income tax deadline looms on April 18, the Internal Revenue Service, California Franchise Tax Board and local prosecutors have issued warnings about several scams involving con artists who target not only individuals, but the people who prepare your taxes in a search for personal information and money. In recent alert, the IRS and FTB warned tax professionals and taxpayers to watch out for cons, including some that ask for last-minute deposit changes for refunds or account updates.
